Acer unveils 2 Copilot+ AI laptops and 2 desktops
Acer just rolled out two fresh laptops and two all-in-one desktops in its Copilot+ AI lineup.
The Aspire X 16 AI and Aspire 18 AI laptops pack Intel chips, and the Aspire C27 AI and Aspire C24 AI all-in-one desktops offer AMD Ryzen AI options, depending on the model, and come loaded with Windows 11.
If you're into big screens or sleek design, these could be worth a look.
Aspire displays, chips and launch timing
The Aspire X 16 AI features a sharp 16-inch 3K OLED display with Intel Core Ultra X9 processors, while the Aspire 18 AI goes even bigger at 18-inch and supports up to Intel Core Ultra 9.
For desktop fans, the new C27 AI and C24 AI models offer high-res displays, with the C27 AI at 27-inch and the C24 AI at 23.8-inch, plus speedy Wi-Fi 6E.
North America gets the laptops starting August; the C27 AI and C24 AI models are slated for the third quarter.