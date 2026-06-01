Acer unveils 2 Copilot+ AI laptops and 2 desktops

Aspire displays, chips and launch timing

The Aspire X 16 AI features a sharp 16-inch 3K OLED display with Intel Core Ultra X9 processors, while the Aspire 18 AI goes even bigger at 18-inch and supports up to Intel Core Ultra 9.

For desktop fans, the new C27 AI and C24 AI models offer high-res displays, with the C27 AI at 27-inch and the C24 AI at 23.8-inch, plus speedy Wi-Fi 6E.

North America gets the laptops starting August; the C27 AI and C24 AI models are slated for the third quarter.