Acer unveils Predator Atlas 7 handheld at IFA 2026 Berlin
Technology
Acer just revealed the Predator Atlas 7 at IFA 2026 in Berlin, a compact gaming handheld with a sharp 7-inch FHD screen (120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits).
Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor and supports up to Intel Arc B390 graphics for smooth gameplay.
Predator Atlas 7 weighs 750gm
Built for long sessions, the Atlas 7 weighs in at 750gm and features comfy grips, anti-slip textures, and a big palm rest.
It comes with an 80 Wh battery, dual-fan cooling system, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, microSD slot, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 6.
Pricing isn't out yet but it's dropping in North America later this year, and you'll get two free months of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass to kick things off.