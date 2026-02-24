Acme Weather app offers a new take on weather forecasting

Acme Weather is the latest weather app from Dark Sky co-founder Adam Grossman and a former Apple team, available on iOS (Android is on the way). It combines advanced prediction models, satellite data, and radar to produce forecasts in a fresh, user-friendly package.

The app shows forecast uncertainty using gray lines—if they're close together, the forecast is solid; if not, you might want to check back later.

You also get detailed maps for radar, rain totals, wind speeds, hurricanes, and more.

Community reports lets users share real-time weather updates With Community Reports, users can share real-time weather updates using emojis or icons.

The app sends out timely notifications about rain showers, severe alerts, lightning strikes—even UV changes or rainbow chances—so you're always in the loop.

Subscription model for the app You get a free two-week trial; after that it's $25/year.

Acme keeps your data private and promises never to sell it to advertisers.