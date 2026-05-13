Adaption launches AutoScientist to automate and accelerate frontier AI training
Technology
Adaption has rolled out AutoScientist, a new tool that automates the tricky parts of training AI models.
It not only speeds things up by optimizing both data and models together, but also makes it easier to train and fine-tune frontier-level AI models, including outside big labs.
Plus, you can try it free for 30 days.
Sara Hooker calls AutoScientist game changing
CEO Sara Hooker calls AutoScientist a game-changer for pushing the boundaries of AI.
The tool uses real-time strategies tailored to each task and reportedly more than doubled win-rates across different models.
While it doesn't fit old-school benchmarks, Hooker says its impact could be as big as code generation was for tech, opening new doors in how AI gets built and used.