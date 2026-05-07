ADHS, Jitendra Singh launch 'AI for All' for everyday healthcare

ADHS launches blended digital health courses

To make this happen, ADHS is rolling out a Certified Digital Health Officer course with IIM Raipur and a post-graduate course in Digital Health and Public Health, cosigned by ADHS, IIM Raipur, and PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences, deemed to be University.

Both programs mix online learning with real campus sessions and cover everything from epidemiology, health informatics, AI-driven surveillance, digital therapeutics, and public health strategy, prepping healthcare professionals, administrators, policy leaders, C-suite leaders, founders, government officials, and policy professionals for a more tech-savvy healthcare world.