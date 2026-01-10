How India's Aditya-L1 revealed impact of solar storm on Earth

India 's Aditya-L1 solar observatory has made a major contribution to understanding a powerful solar storm that hit Earth in October 2024. The study, published in the Astrophysical Journal, combines data from the Aditya-L1 mission and global observations to unravel the complex dynamics of this destructive event. The research highlights the importance of such missions in predicting space weather amid increasing solar activity.

Event details Solar storm's origin and trajectory The October 2024 solar storm was triggered by a massive coronal mass ejection (CME), an explosive eruption of plasma from the Sun. This CME hurled solar material toward Earth, crashing into its magnetosphere, the invisible shield that protects us from solar radiation. Aditya-L1's instruments detected a chaotic "turbulent region" within this storm, which made it much more intense than previously expected.

Magnetosphere breach Impact on Earth's defenses The turbulent front of the solar storm slammed into Earth's magnetosphere, compressing it and pushing its protective magnetic layers dangerously close to the surface. Geostationary satellites were exposed to hostile space plasma, risking damage to their communication and navigation systems. Auroral currents at high latitudes also spiked dramatically, super-heating and possibly supercharging particles escaping into space.

Mission significance Aditya-L1's critical role in understanding solar storm Aditya-L1, which orbits the Sun-Earth L1 point, provided real-time structural analysis of the storm. This work was complemented by data from international probes. The collaboration revealed that turbulence, not just the CME's mass, is a major driver of geomagnetic storms. The findings highlight the need for real-time monitoring of space weather to protect satellites and ground-based infrastructure from these cosmic events.