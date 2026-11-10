Aditya-L1 spots solar eruption expanding unevenly, challenging symmetry assumption
Technology
India's Aditya-L1 mission has spotted something surprising: a solar eruption expanding unevenly, not symmetrically as scientists once thought.
Using its special VELC instrument (and some help from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory), this August 2024 discovery could change how we understand these massive space events.
Aditya-L1 data could improve space-weather forecasts
Solar eruptions, especially coronal mass ejections (CMEs), can mess with things we rely on, like satellites, GPS, and even power grids.
By revealing more about how these eruptions actually behave, Aditya-L1 could help improve space-weather forecasts and better protect technology in the future, pretty important for a country like India that depends so much on satellite services.