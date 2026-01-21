You can now turn PDFs into presentations using Adobe Acrobat

Adobe has introduced two new artificial intelligence (AI) features for its Acrobat software, aimed at enhancing the user experience. The first feature allows users to convert static PDF documents into dynamic slide show presentations. The second one creates engaging and entertaining podcasts from the content of these PDFs. These innovative capabilities are part of Adobe's ongoing efforts to leverage AI technology in its products.

Presentation AI-powered presentation creation The new feature lets you ask Acrobat's AI to create an outline from a PDF document. The AI assistant then prompts whether you want a complete presentation with finished slides. You can select the desired length and tone for your presentation. After that, Adobe Express provides various design options to choose from, creating a draft of the presentation in no time.

User control Customization and collaboration features Once the presentation is generated, users can customize it within Acrobat itself. The built-in tools and AI in Express allow you to replace images, change fonts, rewrite text, or even add videos. You can also invite others to review the presentation and suggest changes. Alternatively, you can skip Acrobat altogether and create your presentation directly in Express for more flexibility.

Podcast feature AI-generated podcasts for personal and professional use The podcast feature lets you upload a single PDF or multiple documents, transcripts, reports, etc, into PDF Spaces. You can then ask the AI to summarize all this information into a podcast. This way, you can listen to the AI-generated hosts discuss the topic anytime and anywhere. While Adobe designed this feature for business use, it can also be used for personal interests like gardening or world events.

