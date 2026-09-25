Adobe brings Photoshop Lightroom Express Firefly to Gemini plan users
Adobe just made it easier to get creative: its tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, Express, and Firefly now work with the Gemini AI assistant.
That means you can chat your way to better images or social media posts through Gemini conversations.
Plus, Adobe Express has new templates for quick campaign designs.
All of this is rolling out worldwide for anyone on a Gemini plan.
Adobe Claude plug-in gains Acrobat tools
Adobe also upgraded its Claude plug-in by adding Acrobat features, so now you can split, merge, or edit PDFs directly from your device (desktop, mobile, or web).
You can even tweak designs in Adobe Express without starting over.
These updates are automatic for existing users with the previous Adobe connector, who will be automatically updated to the new plugin.
You can also access the experience as a guest or sign in with your Adobe account.