Adobe launches Student Spaces AI in Acrobat free to try
Technology
Adobe just rolled out Student Spaces, a new AI tool in Acrobat designed to help students stay on top of their coursework and prep for exams.
The best part? It's free to try online right now, and you don't even need to sign up.
Student Spaces converts 100+ files
Student Spaces lets you upload over 100 files (think PDFs, docs, and transcripts) and turn them into handy study aids like flashcards and mind maps.
Adobe tested it with more than 500 students from places like Harvard and Brown, aiming to make digital studying smoother and more organized for everyone.