Adobe lets you train AI on your own art, images

Adobe has launched a new feature in its Firefly AI Studio, allowing users to train the AI with their own brand images. This ensures that the generated images maintain a consistent aesthetic across characters, illustrations, and photography. The feature was previously announced as a private beta and is now available in public beta for individual creators.

Functionality How to customize Firefly AI To customize the AI, users have to upload a small set of images, usually at least 10. The Firefly then learns the user's unique style or "vibe." The feature comes with controls for composition, style, and effects presets. It works across the Firefly web app, Boards, Express, GenStudio and even APIs for larger projects.

Security measures Custom models for enterprises As of now, Custom Models are available to enterprises with specific Adobe plans and storage setups. Interested enterprise customers have to contact Adobe Sales or their account manager for access. Firefly Custom Models are considered safe for commercial use, but creators must ensure they have the rights to any images they upload. The tool is designed to simplify workflows for teams that need to produce large volumes of content while maintaining visual consistency across multiple projects.

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