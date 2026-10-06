Adobe offers eligible Indian college students 1 year Photoshop free

Sign in with your Adobe account, pick the prepaid annual plan, and pay using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) (eligible users may see ₹0 at checkout).

There is a small token amount of around ₹2 may be charged during the UPI AutoPay mandate setup.

After a year, the subscription auto-renews at ₹1,999 unless you cancel, so keep an eye on your account if you do not want to be charged later.

The offer could end at any time, so it is smart to sign up soon if you are eligible.