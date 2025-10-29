Adobe's Premiere Pro now works with YouTube Shorts
Adobe and YouTube just dropped a mobile version of Premiere Pro, integrated with the YouTube Shorts app via an "Edit in Adobe Premiere" option that opens the Premiere mobile app.
Announced at MAX 2025, this new workspace lets you tap into pro-level editing tools, add custom effects and transitions, and streamline your short-form video workflow—all from your phone.
Ready-made templates for everything from vlogs to travel clips
You'll find ready-made templates for everything from vlogs to travel clips. The basics are free, but if you want Firefly-powered AI tools or auto sound effects, there's a subscription option.
This update helps YouTube Shorts stand out against Instagram Reels—especially now that TikTok is banned in India—and comes alongside fresh AI upgrades across other Adobe apps like Photoshop and Lightroom.