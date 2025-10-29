Adobe's Premiere Pro now works with YouTube Shorts

Ready-made templates for everything from vlogs to travel clips

You'll find ready-made templates for everything from vlogs to travel clips. The basics are free, but if you want Firefly-powered AI tools or auto sound effects, there's a subscription option.

This update helps YouTube Shorts stand out against Instagram Reels—especially now that TikTok is banned in India—and comes alongside fresh AI upgrades across other Adobe apps like Photoshop and Lightroom.