Adult site operator fined PS1.35 million for not checking users' ages

8579 LLC is also facing another £50,000 penalty for ignoring Ofcom's requests for info, and could be charged daily if they don't hand over a full list of their sites.

They have until February 23, 2026 to fix one remaining site or risk even more fines.

This crackdown isn't just about one company—other adult sites like AVS Group Ltd have also been fined, and Pornhub began restricting access to its website in the UK while its parent company Aylo criticized the Online Safety Act.