After global data leak, government emails shifting to mail.gov.in
After a huge global data leak exposed billions of login details, Indian government staff are being told to move from their old @nic.in emails to the new @mail.gov.in addresses.
This is all part of a bigger push by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to tighten security, and now Chennai-based Zoho is running the government's email system.
CERT-In's warning and phishing attack
The change comes after India's cyber agency CERT-In warned that even Apple and Google credentials ended up on the dark web.
They're urging everyone to update passwords and turn on multi-factor authentication for extra safety.
Around this time, there was also a phishing attack on a defense-related government email—officials say it was an isolated case, but organizations are being told to stay alert for any unusual login attempts.