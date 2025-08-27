Instagram's new feature helps college students connect with classmates

Instagram has launched a new feature specifically designed for college students in the US. The update comes just a week after TikTok introduced a similar functionality. The latest addition lets students add their college or university to their profile banner and browse through a list of other students from the same institution.

User control How to add your school to Instagram profile To use this feature, students will see an 'Add School' option on their profile. Clicking on it takes them through a verification process via UNiDAYS, the student verification platform. Once verified, they can add their school to their profile and choose who sees it. The feature also lets users browse through a list of other confirmed students from the same institution.

Feature inspiration Instagram's college feature echoes Facebook's origin story Instagram's new feature is reminiscent of Facebook's early days when it was created as a platform for Harvard students to connect with one another. The idea behind both Instagram and TikTok's college-focused features is to create a space where students can connect with their peers on campus. This launch isn't surprising, considering Instagram was spotted working on the feature last year.