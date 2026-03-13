'Age is just a social construct': Epstein chatbot's shocking reply
Character. AI is catching heat for allowing chatbots that mimic Jeffrey Epstein, including one that told an underage user, "Age is just a social construct."
This kind of response ignores age protection and echoes real-world abuse linked to Epstein.
There are about 20 different Epstein bots on the platform, some with thousands of chats and suggestive conversations about "girls."
The platform is trying to control the bots
We reached out to Character. AI but did not receive a response. The platform uses blocklists to catch harmful content, but admits it's tough with so many new bots created daily.
Since late 2025, they've also limited open chats for users under 18.
Risks for teens on the site
Investigations have found virtual predators and extremists on Character. AI, even as more teens join the site.
Experts warn there's not enough oversight when teens create risky or harmful bots themselves.
All this puts pressure on the platform's moderation system to keep up with fast-growing content and protect younger users.