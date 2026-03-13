'Age is just a social construct': Epstein chatbot's shocking reply Technology Mar 13, 2026

Character. AI is catching heat for allowing chatbots that mimic Jeffrey Epstein, including one that told an underage user, "Age is just a social construct."

This kind of response ignores age protection and echoes real-world abuse linked to Epstein.

There are about 20 different Epstein bots on the platform, some with thousands of chats and suggestive conversations about "girls."