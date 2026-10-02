Agentic Mode from 1Password lets AI use accounts without passwords
Technology
1Password just rolled out "Agentic Mode," a new feature that lets you use AI tools like Claude with your online accounts, without actually handing over your passwords or MFA codes.
Now, Claude can help you check Stripe transactions or browse Audible for you, but it never gets to see your real login info.
Agentic mode requires user approval
With Agentic Mode, every AI task needs your approval before it can access anything, and credentials are filled in directly on the site, not shared with the AI itself.
Right now, it only works for logins, but 1Password says support for payment and identity info is coming soon.
The goal? More control and safer ways to use browser-based AIs as they get smarter.