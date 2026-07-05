Agibot live streamed 8 G2 robots on tablet assembly line
Technology
Agibot just showed off its humanoid robots in action, live-streaming them working on a real tablet assembly line for six days straight.
Eight G2 robots tackled more than 64,000 tasks, like checking tablets and sorting out defects, to prove they can handle actual factory jobs.
G2 robots produced 17,625 tablets
The G2 robots worked more than 64 hours of runtime, nonstop, and produced 17,625 tablets with an impressive 99.99% success rate.
Right after the demo, Agibot delivered its 15,000th robot and sped up production to meet growing demand.
These robots are now set to play a bigger role in industrial manufacturing.