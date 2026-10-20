Aglatimagene besadenovec with radiation-hormone therapy promising for high-risk prostate cancer
Technology
A new mix of treatments is showing real promise for men with localized, high-risk prostate cancer.
In a recent phase three trial, doctors combined a special viral immunotherapy (aglatimagene besadenovec) with standard radiation therapy and hormone therapy.
This approach aims to hit the tumor hard while also firing up the immune system, basically giving cancer a double punch.
Two year biopsies 80% tumor negative
After two years, 80% of patients on this combination had no tumor cells left in their biopsies, compared with just 63% in the regular treatment group.
While these numbers are exciting, researchers say more studies are needed before this becomes the new standard.
Still, it's a hopeful step toward better options for those facing tough prostate cancer.