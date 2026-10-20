Agrograde rolls out AI arecanut sorter at Mangaluru's Vikas Traders
Agrograde just rolled out an AI-powered sorting machine for areca nuts, and is now up and running at Vikas Traders in Mangaluru.
Using computer vision, it spots defects way beyond simple color checks and can process up to approximately one ton of arecanut per hour, meaning way more areca nuts sorted each day, with less manual work.
Agrograde machine accuracy rises to 89%
Thanks to updates, the machine's accuracy jumped from 75% to 89%. It uses Agrograde's patent-pending vector technology that snaps multiple images of each nut for quick analysis.
Co-founder Rakeshkumar Barai shared that almost five months and three product iterations went into making this system one of the best AI-powered optical sorters rivaling even imported technologies.
Raj Padaliya from Vikas Traders says the machine has helped them almost fully automate their process and keep quality super consistent.