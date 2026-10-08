AI agents produce more data and strain India's internet infrastructure
AI agents are now in the mix in Indian businesses, and they're creating way more data than people do, pretty much nonstop.
Gautam Billa, chief technology officer and vice president of Solutions Engineering for Asia Pacific, Japan, and India (APJI) at Ciena, says this constant data flow is making our networks work overtime and showing just how much we need stronger, more scalable internet infrastructure.
Ciena: 88% Indians want optical upgrades
According to a 2026 Ciena survey, 88% of Indian respondents think it's urgent to upgrade optical networks so AI can run smoothly, especially in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
To keep up with demand, cloud providers are moving toward managed optical fiber networks for quicker and more reliable connections between AI clusters.
Experts urge subsea stations and fiber
Experts like Billa say India needs more subsea landing stations and deeper fiber lines to boost reliability.
Expanding fiber installations and securing power are also key steps if we want our internet to keep up with the AI boom.