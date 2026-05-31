AI and weather tools aid Indian farmers facing climate change
Technology
Indian farmers are dealing with climate change, unpredictable weather, and rising crop diseases.
To help out, weather forecasting and AI tools are starting to make a difference; these systems use satellite data and sensors to predict rainfall, track temperatures, check soil health, and warn about pests.
Government promotes access as adoption lags
Early alerts from these technologies let farmers prepare for storms or disease outbreaks, which can save crops and boost yields.
Still, only a small percentage of farmers use them so far, mainly because of high costs, patchy internet in rural areas, and low digital know-how.
The government is working to spread awareness and make these tools more accessible so smart farming can take off across India.