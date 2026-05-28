How to turn ideas into 3D landscapes using AI

Creating imaginary landscapes in 3D has become easier than ever with AI apps. These tools let you turn simple text prompts or sketches into intricate 3D scenes without needing advanced modeling skills. Spline AI, for instance, makes a great choice, allowing users to generate and refine 3D objects seamlessly. Here are some tips to use such apps effectively for sketching imaginary landscapes.

#1 Generate from text prompts Using text prompts is also an efficient way to start creating in Spline AI. By simply inputting a brief description like floating cliffs at sunset, the app generates a number of three-dimensional variations. This feature lets you quickly visualize your ideas and select a preferred version for further refinement. The ability to convert abstract concepts into tangible forms makes it much easier for artists, designers, and others to experiment with different landscape ideas.

#2 Convert sketches into 3D models For those who like to start with hand-drawn concepts, Spline AI also offers an image-to-3D conversion feature. You can upload your sketches, which the app then converts into dimensional models. It essentially bridges the gap between traditional drawing techniques and modern digital design, offering a seamless transition from paper-based ideas to interactive 3D environments.

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#3 Explore alternative tools While Spline AI comes highly recommended, you can also explore other tools such as Meshy AI and LumaLabs Genie. Meshy AI supports text-to-3D and image-to-3D creation, giving you more flexibility in your design approach. LumaLabs Genie offers free access to generate rough drafts that you can refine later on. These alternatives serve different needs and preferences, helping you find the best fit.

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