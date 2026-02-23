AI apps leak personal data of over a billion users

IDMerit's unsecured database left names, addresses, birth dates, national IDs, phone numbers, emails—even gender info—out in the open across 26 countries. The breach was found on November 11 last year but locked down quickly after. Meanwhile, a slip-up by the Video AI Art Generator app exposed a Google Cloud Storage bucket containing approximately 8.27 million media files in total (including about 1.5 million user images and roughly 385,000 videos) since its launch. Notably, its developer had already faced a similar leak with another AI chat app before.

If you've used these services or similar apps that ask for ID or generate content with your photos or videos, your info could be at risk.

This is another reminder: always double-check what data you're sharing—and keep an eye out for updates from apps about security fixes.