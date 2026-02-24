These AI apps can help you plan offbeat travel itineraries

In today's world, popular tourist destinations tend to overshadow lesser-known local attractions. But, AI-powered apps are turning this around by providing personalized recommendations for hidden parks, historic sites, and quiet eateries in our neighborhoods. Using machine learning to analyze location and user preferences, these apps turn ordinary outings into unique adventures without the crowds. By recognizing locations through AI vision, these tools highlight must-see spots that are often overlooked.

#1 Discover with Glimpse AI Glimpse AI is an App Store app that lets you click a photo of your surroundings and explore nearby long-forgotten attractions. It leverages the power of AI vision to identify places and offer insights into cultural stories and insider tips. This app would be ideal for both travelers and residents who want to explore local cafes or landmarks they may be passing daily but never notice.

#2 Explore with Guidex GuideX on Google Play uses advanced AI models to generate engaging narratives about attractions and local history. It emphasizes lesser-known sites customized for your current location. This app provides a deeper exploration experience by weaving stories around these hidden gems, making it perfect for those looking to explore new places with historical significance.

#3 Authentic experiences with Like A Local AI Like a Local AI offers authentic recommendations from locals' eyes. It recommends picturesque spots and interesting quirks based on your interests and real-time location data. The app enables crowd-free exploration with the help of local knowledge, so you can indulge in true experiences that are far from the usual tourist trail.

#4 Custom solutions with Ariel Software's framework In addition to this, developers can leverage Ariel Software's Hyper-Local Discovery framework for creating custom solutions that highlight under-the-radar attractions with the help of Google Places API coupled with dynamic AI ranking systems. It would allow tourism apps to showcase hidden gems by analyzing user history and live data, guaranteeing personalized suggestions for exploring urban areas or nature hideaways.