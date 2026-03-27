BottoDAO community

The real magic happens with the BottoDAO community, more than 28,000 members strong, who vote on their favorite pieces and decide which ones get auctioned off.

The BottoDAO community is open to all; holding $BOTTO tokens is not required to participate. Participants must hold at least 100 $BOTTO tokens to receive any sale proceeds from auctions.

Members discuss exhibition plans, budgeting and logistics on Discord; participation in those discussions is not described as limited to token holders.

It's a fresh mix of AI creativity and people-powered decision-making that's changing how art gets made.