AI barely scratches the surface of freelance work, study finds

AI can only handle about 2.5% of real freelance tasks, according to a new study that looked at real-world, paid freelance projects in fields like software, design, and data analysis.

Even after reviewing projects that represent over 6,000 hours of real work and a total value of $143,991, researchers found most jobs still need people.