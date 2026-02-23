AI-based identity theft is the latest scam: Know how

What to do if you get caught in this scam

Scammers usually pretend to be older or less tech-savvy folks needing help with pensions or phone issues.

When you handle their phone (which is secretly recording), your face and voice can get captured in seconds for AI-based identity theft.

The police say: don't use strangers' phones, avoid random video calls, and talk with your family—especially kids and elders—about these tricks.

If you get caught up in something like this, call 1930 or report at www.cybercrime.gov.in.