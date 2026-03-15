AI, biometric scans, and surveillance: DHS's secret projects leaked Technology Mar 15, 2026

A big data leak just revealed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working on some next-level AI surveillance projects.

Think automated cameras at airports, biometric scanning using your phone, and even AI that tries to predict incidents by analyzing 9-1-1 calls.

This all comes in the wake of a $165 billion funding boost and amid controversy over how the agency collects data.