AI boom driving demand for 'forever chemicals' despite health concerns
What's the story
A new report has warned of a "tidal wave" of forever chemicals, or PFAS, being produced to meet the growing demand from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. The warning comes from ChemSec, a Swedish chemical watchdog. Despite health concerns over these substances, most of the world's top 10 manufacturers are reportedly planning to ramp up their production.
Industry response
PFAS production linked to AI revolution
The increase in PFAS production is being linked to the "AI revolution."
These chemicals are important for making semiconductors and cooling next-generation data centers.
Japanese company Daikin has announced plans for a "datacentre hub" to meet this demand, while French multinational Arkema is expanding its refrigerant offering with a new $60 million production unit in Kentucky.
Health risks
Companies ramping up output
US-based PFAS producer Chemours is also expanding its operations to meet demand from "advanced datacenters and AI hardware."
However, critics have accused Chemours of downplaying the toxicity and climate impact of these chemicals.
Other companies increasing their production include Japanese multinational AGC, Chinese conglomerate Dongyue, India-based Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Russian producer HaloPolymer, Mexico's Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, US-based Solstice and Belgian multinational Syensqo.
Battery impact
PFAS in EV batteries
PFAS are also used as coatings and binders for lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EVs), laptops, and phones.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals's CEO Bir Kapoor recently identified batteries as one of several "sunrise sectors," alongside data centers, semiconductors, and green hydrogen.
The only major exceptions to this trend are Swiss company Archroma, which is switching to marketing PFAS-free alternatives, and German giant BASF, which plans to exit PFAS production by 2028.
Industrial use
PFAS in data centers and semiconductor manufacturing
PFAS are also used for a new type of data center cooling system, "two-phase immersion cooling."
In this system, servers are submerged in a pool of low-boiling-point PFAS. As the hardware heats up, the liquid boils and draws heat away as vapor.
This technology is touted as more water- and energy-efficient. PFAS also play a key role in semiconductor manufacturing, another sector booming due to AI industry demand.
Toxic legacy
Why are they so dangerous?
PFAS are extremely resistant to heat, water, and corrosion due to their carbon-fluorine bonds.
This makes them useful for various industrial processes and consumer products but also nearly indestructible in the natural environment.
They continue to cycle through planetary systems, accumulating in air, water, soil, and the food chain.
Scientists have warned that the accumulation of these chemicals has already breached a planetary boundary despite being around for less than a century.