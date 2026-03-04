AI bots are acting surprisingly human online, study finds

Bots set up their own rules and community norms

Researchers noticed that the AIs interacted a lot like people do—sharing popular content, reacting to upvotes or replies, and quickly picking up on new trends.

While their interactions were more one-sided (think lots of attention for "influencer" bots), they even set up their own rules and community norms.

The big takeaway? These findings show how AIs could start building their own digital societies without explicit developer instructions.