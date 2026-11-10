AI bots are bypassing CAPTCHAs, alarming Indian banks and e-commerce
CAPTCHAs, those "Are you a human?" tests we all know, aren't working so well anymore.
Advanced AI bots are now slipping past them, and that's making Indian banks and e-commerce sites nervous.
These sectors rely on CAPTCHAs to keep out fake users, so this new wave of AI intrusions is a big deal.
US banks' AI breaches alarm India
The wake-up call came after US banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America reported AI bots sneaking into customer accounts using shared credentials.
This has sparked paranoia among India's financial and e-commerce sectors.
Organizations here are scrambling to rethink their security and protect user data as digital threats get smarter.
Companies must invest in stronger security
With AI getting better at breaking old defenses, companies need to level up their security game, fast.
That means investing in stronger tech to keep user info safe and making sure trust isn't lost as the digital world keeps evolving.