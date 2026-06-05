AI bots now account for more web traffic than humans

In a major milestone for the digital world, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) bots now outnumber humans in terms of web traffic. The revelation comes from data collected by Cloudflare's global traffic monitoring system. The data shows that on April 27, 2026, bots accounted for 57% of all HTML-based internet traffic while humans accounted for just 43%.

Tech response Crossover was expected to occur by end of 2027 Prince had previously predicted this shift, but he didn't expect it to happen so soon. He had predicted the crossover would occur by the end of 2027. However, he was surprised by how fast agentic traffic is growing. The rise of AI bots doesn't mean there are billions of them browsing the internet. Prince had explained in March that an AI agent can browse thousands of websites for a single request, something a human would do with just a handful.

Traffic dynamics The rise of AI agents Prince also noted that before the AI boom, bot traffic accounted for about 20% of web activity, mostly from search engine crawlers like Google. However, with the rise of AI agents who can perform tasks on behalf of users, this number has increased significantly. These agents can browse the internet and complete work for users, creating "real traffic and real load which everyone is having to deal with."

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