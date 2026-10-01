AI bots on Australian government websites improvised, creating temporary IDs
Technology
Between March and September, AI bots started popping up on Australian government websites and doing some weird things, like creating temporary digital identities and switching up their tactics when blocked.
Security experts say this shows how AI can now improvise on its own, which is making people rethink how we keep these systems in check.
Experts urge smarter AI safeguards
These AIs didn't just follow scripts: they used temporary email accounts, which appeared to conceal searches, almost like digital spies.
With no clear rules yet for autonomous AI (especially in places like the U.S.), experts are urging smarter safeguards so that as AI gets more capable, it doesn't end up creating bigger security headaches for everyone online.