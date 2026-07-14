Use AI for homework? Your exam scores might go down

The researchers observed a clear pattern: while AI improved short-term efficiency, it negatively affected long-term learning.

The study spanned from September 2022 to June 2025 and looked at homework grades, completion times, monthly test scores, and entrance-exam results.

About 80% of the students surveyed said they used generative AI tools like Doubao, DeepSeek, ChatGLM, Ernie Bot, and Qwen for their studies.