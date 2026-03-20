AI can detect early signs of dementia through your sleep
Researchers have developed an AI tool that can spot early signs of dementia just by analyzing your sleep patterns.
Using data from more than 7,000 adults aged 40 to 94, the study, published on March 19, 2026, shows that changes in brain activity during sleep can reveal your "brain age" and help predict who's at higher risk for dementia.
Brain age linked to dementia risk
Participants were tracked for up to 17 years, and about one in seven developed dementia.
The study found that if your brain age (measured as brain age estimated by a machine-learning model applied to sleep EEG recordings) is a decade older than your real age, your risk of developing dementia jumps by nearly 40%.
Certain sleep wave patterns were linked to better memory, while others signaled higher risk.
Potential for wearable tech in early detection
This research could lead to simple, noninvasive ways, like using wearable tech, to catch early warning signs of dementia.
Early detection could help people get support sooner.
It's a step toward understanding how our nightly rest shapes long-term brain health.