AI can help you create cancer vaccine for your dog
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just met Paul Conyngham, an Australian entrepreneur who used ChatGPT to create a cancer vaccine for his dog, Rosie.
According to Paul Conyngham, Rosie's tumors shrank by 75%.
Altman called it his "coolest" meeting of the week on X, showing how AI is opening doors for regular people to make real scientific impact.
How AI can make advanced medicine more accessible
With no background in biology, Conyngham leaned on AI tools like ChatGPT to analyze genetic data and design a custom vaccine, something usually left to experts.
The result was an mRNA neoantigen vaccine that worked alongside other treatments.
This story is a glimpse of how AI could make advanced medicine more accessible and personal for everyone.