AI can make governance more efficient, citizen-centric: Jio's Shyam Mardikar

Mardikar pointed out that AI is turning basic networks into smart systems that can predict and solve problems—think smoother online payments or easier access to government help from anywhere. India's push for digital banking and ID systems is laying the groundwork for these upgrades.

Telecom sector moving toward AI-powered networks

As telecom moves toward AI-powered networks, you could see things like context-aware digital assistants and more seamless online services.

For businesses, smarter automation in manufacturing and supply chains could become the norm.

As Mardikar put it, "If we apply AI on top of our digital infrastructure, governance can become more responsive, efficient and citizen-centric."