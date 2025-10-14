AI can name lab equipment but can't spot hazards: Study

MaCBench test shows AI's strengths and weaknesses

The team, led by NM Anoop Krishnan and Kevin Maik Jablonka, created a new test called "MaCBench" to see how well AI performs in chemistry and materials science.

Turns out, AI got a solid 77% right on naming equipment but dropped to just 46% on spotting safety hazards.

The takeaway? These systems are good at pattern-matching but don't really "get" the science yet.

The researchers say better training—and always keeping humans in the loop—are key for safe use of AI in research.