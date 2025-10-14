US start-up launches engineered wood 10 times stronger than steel

InventWood, a US-based start-up co-founded by material scientist Liangbing Hu, has just launched a new type of wood called "Superwood." This innovative material is said to have up to 10 times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel while also being up to six times lighter. The journey of creating Superwood began over a decade ago when Hu set out to reinvent wood as one of the oldest building materials known to humankind.

Reinvention journey Hu's quest to reinvent wood Hu's journey to reinvent wood began at the University of Maryland's Center for Materials Innovation. He discovered novel techniques to re-engineer wood, even making it transparent by removing lignin, a key component that gives wood its color and strength. However, his ultimate goal was to make wood stronger using cellulose, the main ingredient in plant fiber and "the most abundant biopolymer on the planet," according to Hu.

Strength enhancement Breakthrough in 2017 The breakthrough in creating Superwood came in 2017 when Hu chemically treated regular wood to enhance its natural cellulose, making it a better construction material. The process involved boiling the wood in a bath of water and selected chemicals before hot-pressing it to collapse at the cellular level. This made the wood significantly denser and gave it a strength-to-weight ratio "higher than that of most structural metals and alloys," as per a study published in Nature.

Market introduction Superwood boasts over 140 patents to itself After years of perfecting the process and filing over 140 patents, Superwood has finally been launched commercially by InventWood. The material is made from real wood that is chemically treated and compressed. "It looks just like wood, and when you test it, it behaves like wood, except it's much stronger and better than wood in pretty much every aspect that we've tested," said InventWood CEO Alex Lau.

Industry impact Potential to revolutionize construction industry Superwood could potentially make buildings up to four times lighter than today, making them more earthquake-resistant and easier on foundations. Lau said, "It could be used to replace these parts, as well as screws, nails and other metal fasteners." The company plans to focus on external applications such as decking and cladding before moving on to internal applications like wall paneling, flooring and home furniture next year.