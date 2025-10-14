US start-up launches engineered wood 10 times stronger than steel
What's the story
InventWood, a US-based start-up co-founded by material scientist Liangbing Hu, has just launched a new type of wood called "Superwood." This innovative material is said to have up to 10 times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel while also being up to six times lighter. The journey of creating Superwood began over a decade ago when Hu set out to reinvent wood as one of the oldest building materials known to humankind.
Reinvention journey
Hu's quest to reinvent wood
Hu's journey to reinvent wood began at the University of Maryland's Center for Materials Innovation. He discovered novel techniques to re-engineer wood, even making it transparent by removing lignin, a key component that gives wood its color and strength. However, his ultimate goal was to make wood stronger using cellulose, the main ingredient in plant fiber and "the most abundant biopolymer on the planet," according to Hu.
Strength enhancement
Breakthrough in 2017
The breakthrough in creating Superwood came in 2017 when Hu chemically treated regular wood to enhance its natural cellulose, making it a better construction material. The process involved boiling the wood in a bath of water and selected chemicals before hot-pressing it to collapse at the cellular level. This made the wood significantly denser and gave it a strength-to-weight ratio "higher than that of most structural metals and alloys," as per a study published in Nature.
Market introduction
Superwood boasts over 140 patents to itself
After years of perfecting the process and filing over 140 patents, Superwood has finally been launched commercially by InventWood. The material is made from real wood that is chemically treated and compressed. "It looks just like wood, and when you test it, it behaves like wood, except it's much stronger and better than wood in pretty much every aspect that we've tested," said InventWood CEO Alex Lau.
Industry impact
Potential to revolutionize construction industry
Superwood could potentially make buildings up to four times lighter than today, making them more earthquake-resistant and easier on foundations. Lau said, "It could be used to replace these parts, as well as screws, nails and other metal fasteners." The company plans to focus on external applications such as decking and cladding before moving on to internal applications like wall paneling, flooring and home furniture next year.
Material properties
Other benefits of superwood
InventWood claims Superwood is up to 20 times stronger than regular wood and up to 10 times more resistant to dents. This is because the natural porous structure of the wood has been collapsed and toughened, making it impervious to fungi, insects, and fire. Lau said that while Superwood costs more than regular wood and has a larger manufacturing carbon footprint, its carbon emissions are 90% lower compared to steel manufacturing.