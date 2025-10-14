This wood is stronger than steel and emits less CO2
A Maryland startup, InventWood, has created Superwood—a new material that's 10 times stronger than steel by weight and six times lighter.
Developed by Liangbing Hu, Superwood uses a reworked cellulose structure to deliver serious strength while being way more eco-friendly, resulting in emissions 90% lower than steel production.
Superwood can replace metal in furniture
Superwood is already rolling out at InventWood's Frederick facility.
CEO Alex Lau says it behaves like wood but is much stronger and lighter, making it perfect for lighter, earthquake-resistant buildings.
It's starting with outdoor uses like decking and cladding, but next year you'll spot it indoors too—in wall panels and even furniture, since it can handle fire and replace metal parts like screws.
Bonus: the process works on 19 types of wood (and bamboo), so there are lots of ways this could show up in future designs.