This wood is stronger than steel and emits less CO2

Superwood can replace metal in furniture

Superwood is already rolling out at InventWood's Frederick facility.

CEO Alex Lau says it behaves like wood but is much stronger and lighter, making it perfect for lighter, earthquake-resistant buildings.

It's starting with outdoor uses like decking and cladding, but next year you'll spot it indoors too—in wall panels and even furniture, since it can handle fire and replace metal parts like screws.

Bonus: the process works on 19 types of wood (and bamboo), so there are lots of ways this could show up in future designs.