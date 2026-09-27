OpenAI reveals skills that AI cannot replace yet
What's the story
OpenAI has released a report detailing the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on workplace skills. The company analyzed its researchers' use of AI, revealing which tasks have been automated and which still require human input. The report shows that coding, technical support, monitoring computer runs, and analyzing results are the areas where automation has made the most progress this year.
Decision challenges
Strategic decision-making is still a human domain
Despite its advancements, AI still struggles with strategic decision-making.
Tasks like deciding which projects to pursue, where to allocate resources, and how to prioritize work are still largely human domains.
This highlights a potential shift in the value of work from execution toward decision-making as companies can easily measure and automate tasks such as code writing or bug fixing.
Essential skills
Importance of human judgment
OpenAI emphasizes the importance of human judgment in its research.
The company states, "People still set our research priorities, judge which ideas and results to pursue, and decide whether to scale, pause, or deploy systems."
This highlights that while AI can automate many tasks, strategic decision-making remains a key skill for humans in the workplace of the future.