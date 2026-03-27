AI can now renew some psychiatric medications

For $20 a month, users can renew their prescriptions

For $20 a month, users can renew their prescriptions through an AI system that includes safety checks and lets a human doctor step in if needed.

Utah is testing this out as part of its push for tech-friendly health care solutions, unlike some states that are banning AI in medicine.

Legion Health, co-founded by Arthur MacWaters, hopes this makes getting needed medications way easier for everyone.