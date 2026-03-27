AI can now renew some psychiatric medications
Technology
Starting April 2026, Legion Health's AI will be authorized to renew certain lower-risk psychiatric maintenance medications for patients in Utah, rather than to issue new initial prescriptions.
The goal is to make mental health care quicker and more affordable, especially for people who already take lower-risk medications like SSRIs.
For $20 a month, users can renew their prescriptions
For $20 a month, users can renew their prescriptions through an AI system that includes safety checks and lets a human doctor step in if needed.
Utah is testing this out as part of its push for tech-friendly health care solutions, unlike some states that are banning AI in medicine.
Legion Health, co-founded by Arthur MacWaters, hopes this makes getting needed medications way easier for everyone.