AI can transform rural education in India: Zoho co-founder
Technology
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu thinks AI could be a game-changer for rural education in India.
At the India AI Impact Summit, he shared how custom AI tools can help teachers and boost student learning, calling AI a "massive learning booster."
He also pointed out cool hands-on projects—like building small electric vehicles—that get students thinking creatively.
India's youth is already ahead in AI adoption: Vembu
Vembu gave a shoutout to India's youth, saying they're leading the world in embracing and using AI, especially in software.
This energy is creating new jobs and making teamwork between engineers and customers more important than ever.
The summit is running from February 16-20 with a focus on People, Planet, and Progress.