AI chatbots can be dangerous; OpenAI's ChatGPT flagged for violence
A deadly shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, left nine people dead, eight victims and the shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar.
It's now come out that OpenAI banned her ChatGPT account last June over concerns about violent activity, and that the company decided not to refer the account to law enforcement at the time because it judged the activity did not indicate credible or imminent planning;
OpenAI says it contacted law enforcement after the shooter's identity became public.
The case has drawn scrutiny and raised questions about whether more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.
OpenAI says the shooting was "a devastating tragedy"
Canada's AI Minister Evan Solomon has called OpenAI to Ottawa to explain their safety protocols and why authorities weren't notified.
BC Premier David Eby said a warning might have changed things.
OpenAI says the shooting was "a devastating tragedy" and is working with investigators as a bigger debate grows about how much responsibility tech companies should take in preventing violence.