AI chatbots can be dangerous; OpenAI's ChatGPT flagged for violence Technology Feb 25, 2026

A deadly shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, left nine people dead, eight victims and the shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar.

It's now come out that OpenAI banned her ChatGPT account last June over concerns about violent activity, and that the company decided not to refer the account to law enforcement at the time because it judged the activity did not indicate credible or imminent planning;

OpenAI says it contacted law enforcement after the shooter's identity became public.

The case has drawn scrutiny and raised questions about whether more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.