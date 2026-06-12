AI chatbots are predicting World Cup outcomes

From Paul the Octopus to AI: Chatbots predicting FIFA winners

By Akash Pandey 07:50 pm Jun 12, 202607:50 pm

What's the story

As the excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to predict potential winners. The trend mirrors that of Paul the Octopus, who gained fame in 2010 for predicting winning teams by eating from containers marked with flags. This year's tournament is special as it's the first one with widespread access to generative AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude.