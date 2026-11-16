South Korea: Top scorer in tax exam cheated using AI
What's the story
A major cheating scandal has rocked South Korea, just days ahead of the country's annual national college entrance exam. The controversy erupted after a top scorer in this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admitted to using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat. The candidate, who goes by the surname Han, confessed on YouTube that he "cheated using electronic devices and generative AI."
Cheating technique
Han's near-perfect score in 1st round sparked allegations
Han, who topped both rounds of the qualification exam in April and July, admitted through his lawyer that he used AI to get answers during the tests.
He revealed that he had cheated by taking photos of the exam questions with a microcamera, sending them to an AI tool, and checking the answers on a smartphone.
His near-perfect score in the first round had sparked allegations of cheating using smart glasses, which he initially denied.
Government response
Presidential office taking matter seriously
The scandal has sent shockwaves through South Korea, where standardized tests are key to social mobility and career paths.
With the annual national college entrance exam just days away, a senior presidential office official said they are taking the matter very seriously.
The official said they have been working hard to prepare countermeasures due to reports of potential cheating in the certified public accountant exam.
Official acknowledgment
PM acknowledges public concerns over AI-assisted cheating
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook has also acknowledged public concerns over AI-assisted cheating.
Her office said the government would "prepare thoroughly in advance and closely oversee the process until the very end to ensure the college entrance exam is conducted fairly and stably."
The scandal has put immense pressure on organizers of South Korea's annual college entrance exam, which is a high-pressure event for students who have spent much of their lives preparing for it.