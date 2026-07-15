Why Anthropic's latest advertisement has left viewers unsettled
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has left viewers unsettled with its latest advertisement. The ad, titled "There's hope in hard questions," features disturbing imagery and a pessimistic tone. It starts with the unsettling image of a burning house before moving on to still images showing facial recognition surveillance, homelessness, graveyards and laborers in mines.
Ethical concerns
Ad features voice-over track with different people
The ad also features a voice-over track with different people asking questions like "Can AI be trusted?" and "Who's gonna hit the brakes if we need to?"
This isn't Anthropic's first attempt at creative marketing. The company has always tried to position itself as an ethical alternative to other AI companies.
However, this latest campaign appears to be more of the same, leaning into criticism of AI as a way to show its awareness of the responsibility it carries.
Criticism
Backlash from tech industry insiders
Not everyone is on board with Anthropic's latest marketing move.
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI (Anthropic's chief rival), mocked the ad on X by saying he thought it was satire.
Other tech industry insiders also criticized Anthropic for its strange choice of imagery and tone.
One person even called them "an amazing company" with "the worst corporate communications ever."
Marketing backlash
Common marketing strategy but backfired
Despite the backlash, Anthropic's ad follows a common marketing strategy where brands acknowledge and own up to the harms caused by their industry.
This is done to show that they are in a position to avoid or correct those harms.
However, in this case, it seems to have backfired, especially with the inclusion of an image that appears to be from Arlington National Cemetery.
Dark
Graveyard imagery draws criticism
The graveyard imagery in the ad has drawn a lot of criticism.
One commenter said, "I can't stress enough how fu***d up it is that Anthropic is running an ad that includes this image asking 'Who's gonna hit the brakes if we need to?'"
The ad's tone and visuals have even been compared to the propaganda sequence in The Parallax View, a 1970s thriller about an evil corporation creating brainwashed assassins.