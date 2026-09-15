AI could kill all humans, warns ex-Google DeepMind researcher
What's the story
Bilal Chughtai, a former Google DeepMind employee, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could potentially "kill all humans." The warning comes amid growing public concern over the risks posed by AI technology. Chughtai, who worked on AGI safety and alignment research at Google DeepMind, shared his thoughts on social media platform X. He wrote, "I earnestly believe that AI has the potential to kill us all, and that we might be running out of time to avoid this outcome."
Cautionary approach
Calls for cautious approach to AI development
Chughtai emphasized the need for a cautious approach to AI development.
He said that while safe navigation of AI is possible, it would require coordination "to avoid this manic race between AI companies."
He stressed the importance of pacing AI development at a speed that society can handle, where emerging risks can be addressed before extreme harm is realized.
Career background
Chughtai's warning follows resignation of another AI researcher
Chughtai, who co-authored research papers while at Google DeepMind, had worked as a research engineer there.
He left the company in July 2026.
His warning comes after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned last week, partly because he believed that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade."
AI risks
Alarming predictions prompt call for slowdown in AI development
In response to Coxon's comments, Anthropic scientist Evan Hubinger agreed and said he believed there was a greater than 10% chance that AI could kill all humans within the next decade.
The alarming predictions have prompted Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to call for a slowdown in advanced AI development.
His appeal has received rare support from SpaceX's Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Regulatory response
Trump dismisses AI warnings as 'hoax'
Despite the growing concerns, US President Donald Trump has dismissed the warnings. He took to social media to call the AI industry's call for regulation a "hoax." The contrasting views highlight the ongoing debate over the potential risks and necessary regulations surrounding advanced AI technology.